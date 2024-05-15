LA Sparks host Atlanta Dream in 2024 season opener

For those craving some professional basketball in Southern California after the postseason for the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers was short-lived, the WNBA has you covered.

The LA Sparks begin their 2024 season on Wednesday night and will feature the highly anticipated debuts of rookie darlings Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson.

Along with Brink and Jackson, there will be plenty of new faces.

LA Sparks forwards Rickea Jackson (2) and Cameron Brink (22) (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

WNBA All-Star Kia Nurse, Aari McDonald, Stephanie Talbot and Li Yueru have joined the Sparks. Meanwhile, veteran Nneka Ogwumike has moved on and is now with the Seattle Storm.

It’s worth noting that the season opener won’t take place at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown LA but will be held at the Walter Pyramid on the California State University - Long Beach campus. The downtown LA arena is undergoing renovations.

However, with the Kings, Clippers and Lakers out of the playoff race, the Sparks will host more games downtown this season, including their matchup against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on Friday, May 24.

One person who proudly supports the LA Sparks is comedian Leslie Jones.

"We should come out and support them and listen, it’s a fun time," Jones said. "The DJ is going, the girls are playing…it’s a fun ride."

"Come out, it is time LA for you to show up for your girls," she added.

The Sparks went 17-23 overall with a 10-10 record at home during the 2023 season.

Click here for the 2024 season schedule.