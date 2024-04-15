Los Angeles Sparks take Cameron Brink from Stanford with No. 2 pick

article

Los Angeles Sparks take former Stanford star Cameron Brink with the No. 2 pick of the WNBA Draft.

Brink heads to Los Angeles after she was named the Naismith defensive player of the year in 2024 and was named All-America three times (2022-2024). The 6-foot-4 forward was taken right after former Iowa star Caitlin Clark got drafted by the Indiana Fever with the first overall pick.

In addition to her individual accolades, Brink was a freshman when the Cardinal won the national championship back in 2021.

Brink and fellow first-round pick Rickea Jackson – taken with the fourth pick via a trade with the Seattle Storm – join a rebuilding Sparks team that missed the playoffs for the third straight season in 2023.