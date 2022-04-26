LA Rams drop ‘On the Clock’ draft preview trailer and it’s a must-watch

article

The Los Angeles Rams used its Hollywood star power and dropped an NFL draft preview trailer featuring some of the biggest names in Tinseltown and its star players.

Starting with dramatic music, the video then goes into a voiceover saying: "Everything has changed. Everyone wants what we have. We have to protect what’s ours. The only question is, are you in?"

The draft preview for the defending Super Bowl champions, which mimics an action thriller, features Rams' superstars Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Jalen Ramsey, and Nick Scott.

As if that wasn’t enough, Dennis Quaid portrays owner Stan Kroenke. In addition, "Yellowstone" star Josh Holloway takes on the role of general manager Les Sneak, actor and singer Tyrese Gibson as defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, and Scott Eastwood as head coach Sean McVay.

The preview shows the Rams are making lemonade out of lemons, as the team won’t have a draft selection until the third round.

Although Von Miller signed with the Buffalo Bills and Andrew Whitworth retired after 16 seasons in the league, the men in royal blue and gold hope to "Run it Back," with several key players returning for the 2022-23 NFL season.

The NFL Draft begins Thursday and concludes Saturday.

