Rams OL Andrew Whitworth retiring after 11 NFL seasons

Andrew Whitworth, the Los Angeles Rams' All-Pro tackle and 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year award winner announced his retirement Tuesday morning after 11 seasons in the NFL.

The team tweeted a farewell message from Whitworth Tuesday morning.

"I think in our time here in the last five years that I've been here, it's a mixture of the people the schemes the culture, all those things coming together and always being willing to adapt and grow."

Whitworth joined the Rams ahead of the 2017 season, at 36 years old, after six seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. That season he won a first-team All-Pro selection and was selected to the Pro Bowl.

