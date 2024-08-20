LA Clipper fans stunned to see Intuit Dome ticket prices for opening night against Suns

Tip-off for the 2024-25 NBA season is just two months away, and fans of the Los Angeles Clippers look forward to rooting for their team in the new Intuit Dome in Inglewood.

Last week, the league released the full regular-season schedule for each team just hours ahead of the Intuit Dome’s ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by a grand opening concert headlined by Bruno Mars.

As Clipper fans learned about key matchups, they were stunned to see what opening night would cost them at their team’s new arena.

There is a growing rivalry between the Clippers and Suns and the two teams will face one another on Oct. 23. It will be a historic night and will mark the first-ever regular season NBA game at the $2 billion arena.

While the Clippers were known for having some of the most affordable ticket prices in the league, especially compared to the Lakers, it appears that is no longer the case.

On Tuesday, the Ticketmaster website showed the game was a near sellout. However, the tickets available ranged between $386.40 and $577.05 for the 100-level.

For tickets priced at $441.55 each, it would cost a party of two a subtotal of $883.10.

Opening night ticket prices for the LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns on Opening Night at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood. (Ticketmaster)

"Clippers fans enjoy those ticket prices," X user Cecil Williams joked.

"Clippers ticket just went on sale. Those prices for opening night are insane," one user wrote on X.

"As a lifelong Clippers fan, you guys should be ashamed of yourselves for the prices you have put on the tickets for opening night and just regular season games in general," another user wrote on the social media platform," another fan tweeted.

Another X user agreed and shared he'd been priced out.

"Really sad to see. Going to the opener was something I waited years to do. But I don’t want to support those prices. To take someone with would cost me like $500+ for the worst seats," he wrote.

While those prices aren't for the faint of heart, fans of the NBA team across town don't have it any easier. The Lakers host the Minnesota Timberwolves the night before as a marquee matchup.

Lakers Opening Night Ticket Prices for Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (Ticketmaster)

Tickets will be available for presale beginning Thursday, Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. However, some tickets are available on the resale market in the same range and even higher, with one seller asking for more than $1,200 per ticket.

Both LA teams enter the new season with uncertainty. JJ Redick will make his head coaching debut with the Lakers and the Clippers have a handful of new role players and are now without Paul George, who took his talents to Philadelphia.

The first time the Clippers and Lakers will play against each other will be at the Intuit Dome on Jan. 19, 2025.