Long Beach PD seeks public's help identifying hit-and-run crash suspect

article

Investigators sought the public’s help with identifying the man suspected in a hit-and-run crash in Long Beach.

Suspect fled the scene, officials say

What we know:

Officials with the Long Beach Police Department said a hit-and-run crash occurred on Wednesday, March 26 at the intersection of Del Amo Boulevard and Brayton Avenue around 9:10 a.m.

The preliminary investigation reveals that a dark-colored Toyota pickup truck was going westbound on Del Amo Blvd. when it collided with a silver Hyundai.

Following the crash, authorities said the driver got out of the truck, looked at the damage, proceeded to get back into his vehicle and then drove away. He was last seen going northbound on Brayton Ave.

The driver of the Hyundai was taken to an area hospital by Long Beach City firefighter paramedics with moderate injuries that were considered non-life-threatening.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man with brown hair and a beard and is heavy set. He was wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, multicolored pajama pants, and light-colored Croc-style shoes.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

What you can do:

Those with information about the suspect are asked to contact the Collision Investigation Detail at 562-570-7355. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips online.