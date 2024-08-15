LA Clippers 2024-25 schedule: Key matchups for debut Intuit Dome season

The Los Angeles Clippers officially begin a new era with fresh branding at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood for the 2024-25 season. The Clips will no longer have to share an arena with the Lakers and will finally experience what a true home crowd feels like.

The 213 era ended when Paul George decided to leave his hometown to switch coasts on a mission to win a championship with Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. It remains to be seen if the Sixers have what it takes to beat the Boston Celtics, the league’s defending champs, or other potential top contenders in the Eastern Conference.

While George is gone, two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard is still there, along with fellow future Hall of Famer, James Harden. As construction crews worked on the final touches of the Intuit Dome, the Clippers’ front office was busy assembling a relatively new roster, seemingly going in a younger direction.

Amid George’s departure, the Clippers signed Derrick Jones Jr. – the very person who gave George trouble on the defensive end in the Clippers-Mavericks first-round playoff series.

It seems there shouldn’t be too many changes in the starting lineup, but there are certainly several new faces in the second and third units, including Mo Bamba and Kris Dunn.

There’s also a returning face in fan-favorite Nicolas Batum who had previously expressed his desire to retire a Clipper. Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook, another future Hall of Famer, begins a new chapter with the Denver Nuggets.

Tyronn Lue returns as the head coach and fellow basketball genius Steve Van Gundy joined the coaching staff.

Also, the in-season tournament is back. The 2024 Emirates NBA Cup championship game is scheduled for Dec. 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Also, the NBA opted to group teams into groups based on last year’s schedule.

The Clippers’ group play schedule is as follows:

Friday, Nov. 15 at Houston at 5 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22 against Sacramento at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29 at Minnesota at 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 3 against Portland at 7:30 p.m.

With returning All-Stars, some fresh faces and a new arena, the 2024-25 season will be one to watch. Below are some key dates to mark on your calendar for some of the season’s most highly anticipated matchups, which the Clippers revealed in a stunning drone video showing off the Intuit Dome on social media.

Key Dates for the LA Clippers for the 2024-25 season

Opening Night

Opponent: Phoenix Suns

When: Wednesday, Oct. 23

Where: Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV Network: ESPN

Paul George's Return to LA

Opponent: Philadelphia 76ers

When: Wednesday, Nov.6

Where: Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California

Time: 7 p.m.

First Intuit Dome matchup against Golden State

Opponent: Golden State Warriors

When: Monday, Nov. 18

Where: Intuit Dome

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Russell Westbrook Returns to LA With New Team

Opponent: Denver Nuggets

When: Sunday, Dec. 1

Where: Intuit Dome

Time: 7 p.m.

TV Network: TBD

Golden State Returns to Inglewood

Opponent: Golden State Warriors

When: Friday, Dec. 27

Where: Intuit Dome

Time: 7 p.m.

Lakers Intuit Dome Debut

Opponent: LA Lakers

When: Sunday, Jan. 19

Where: Intuit Dome

Time: 6 p.m.

The Defending Champs Come to Inglewood

Opponent: Boston Celtics

When: Wednesday, Jan. 22

Where: Intuit Dome

Time: 7:30 p.m.

LA Clippers return to downtown LA

Opponent: LA Lakers

When: Friday, Feb. 28

Where: Crypto.com Arena

Time: 7 p.m.

Click here for a full schedule and ticket information.