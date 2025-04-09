2 killed in crash near South LA gas station
LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway in South Los Angeles after two people were killed in a crash overnight.
What we know:
The crash happened on Normandie Avenue and Century Boulevard around midnight.
According to police, two cars crashed near a gas station.
SUGGESTED: Manhunt underway for hit-and-run driver
Two people died at the scene.
A third person was taken to a hospital.
What we don't know:
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
The condition of the third person is not known.
SUGGESTED: Girl's 911 call helps stop Westminster burglary
The identities of the two victims were not released.
The Source: Information for this story is from the Los Angeles Police Department.