2 killed in crash near South LA gas station

The Brief A two-vehicle crash in South LA overnight resulted in the deaths of two people. A third person was hospitalized in unknown condition. The cause of the crash is under investigation.



An investigation is underway in South Los Angeles after two people were killed in a crash overnight.

What we know:

The crash happened on Normandie Avenue and Century Boulevard around midnight.

According to police, two cars crashed near a gas station.

Two people died at the scene.

A third person was taken to a hospital.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The condition of the third person is not known.

The identities of the two victims were not released.