2 killed in crash near South LA gas station

Published  April 9, 2025 8:45am PDT
Crime and Public Safety
Two people were killed in an overnight crash in South LA, officials said.

    • A two-vehicle crash in South LA overnight resulted in the deaths of two people.
    • A third person was hospitalized in unknown condition.
    • The cause of the crash is under investigation.

LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway in South Los Angeles after two people were killed in a crash overnight.

The crash happened on Normandie Avenue and Century Boulevard around midnight. 

According to police, two cars crashed near a gas station. 

Two people died at the scene. 

A third person was taken to a hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

The condition of the third person is not known.

The identities of the two victims were not released.

The Source: Information for this story is from the Los Angeles Police Department.

