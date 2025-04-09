Catholic priest in Downey accused of sexual misconduct with a minor

article

The Brief Jaime Arriaga, 41, was arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a minor. Arriaga was an associated pastor at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Downey. He has since been removed from the ministry pending the investigation, according to the Archdiocese of LA.



A Downey Catholic priest accused of sexual misconduct with a minor is behind bars, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Catholic priest hit with multiple charges

What we know:

Jaime Arriaga, 41, an associate pastor at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, was arraigned April 7, pleading not guilty to assault with intent to commit a felony and four felony counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a person 14 to 15. He is being held on no bail, according to jail records.

A statement issued by the Archdiocese of Los Angeles on Monday said it received the report of Arriaga's alleged misconduct on April 2. Arriaga has since been removed from the ministry and the archdiocese are cooperating in the investigation, according to Angelus, the news division of the archdiocese.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how many possible victims there are in connection with the case.

Officials ask additional victims to come forward

What you can do:

The archdiocese is encouraging anyone who may have experienced misconduct involving Arriaga to contact law enforcement and the archdiocese’s Office of Victims Assistance Ministry at 213-637-7650 or toll-free number 800-355-2545.

FOX 11 has reached out to the Archdiocese of Los Angeles for comment but has not heard back.