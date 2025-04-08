Big Bear bald eagles live cam: FOBBV gives update on Sunny and Gizmo's growth

The Brief Sunny, being four days older than Gizmo, is showing advanced development, according to the FOBBV. Despite Gizmo's initial attempts to challenge Sunny, Sunny's focus remains on energetic exercises and exploring new toys. Observers are eager to see if Gizmo will mimic Sunny's behaviors or develop its own unique skills.



Sunny and Gizmo are growing up so fast!

What we know:

The Friends of Big Bear Valley on Tuesday provided an update on the development of the beloved baby eaglets, noting that Sunny is more active and adventurous (being four days older), while Gizmo is catching up.

Sunny is demonstrating advanced skills such as wing stretching, balancing, and even strategic nest management, according to the FOBBV.

Gizmo, although initially upset by Sunny's activities, eventually submits and continues to nap, they noted.

Sunny's energy is focused on exercises and exploring new toys, like a baby pine cone, under the watchful eye of Jackie.

Throughout the day, Sunny engages in various activities, starting with wing stretches and balancing maneuvers in the morning, the FOBBV observed.

Sunny is a curious one, while Gizmo alternates between observing and sleeping.

According to the FOBBV, the two eaglets naturally sometimes fight, but Gizmo is usually quick to acknowledge Sunny's dominance and returns to resting.

Jackie, overseeing the young birds, appears proud of Sunny's playful exploration.

As Sunny and Gizmo continue to develop, observers are keen to see if Gizmo will mimic Sunny's behaviors or develop its own unique skills.

The backstory:

The daily life of Jackie and Shadow from their nest is livestreamed online and draws in thousands of views.

In early March, Jackie and Shadow hatched three eggs.

Two weeks later, the FOBBV announced the passing of one of the chicks.

The eaglets, initially called Chick 2 and Chick 3, were temporarily renamed Bigger Chick and Smaller Chick after Chick 1 died.

This marks the first time in three years that the pair have had eaglets, drawing the attention of thousands of fans.

In 2019, they had two chicks and in 2022 they had one.

What we don't know:

The genders of both eaglets is not yet known. According to FOBBV, they can start to look for indicators in each of the eaglets when they're around 9 to 10 weeks old. Some signs that point to their sex include leg size and beak and vocal pitch.

Officials noted the only way to determine the gender for sure would be through a DNA test.