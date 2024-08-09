'Let's Get Intuit': Steve Ballmer's $2B love letter to Clipper Nation highlighted in documentary

Clipper Nation, rejoice!

Ten years after acquiring the Los Angeles Clippers, Steve Ballmer delivered on his promise to bring an arena to the team and their fans. Construction began in the summer of 2021 and on Thursday, Aug. 15, the Intuit Dome in Inglewood will host its grand opening.

"To know we have my favorite team in my backyard of Inglewood, it feels real good," said Clippers fan Clifford Douglas.

"Living in Inglewood in the shadow of The Forum and The Lakers and all the history, I'm just excited for them to have their own building," Inglewood native Darlene Draper added.

Douglas and Draper are just some of the Clipper fans who said Staples Center/Crypto.com Arena never quite felt like home.

"In terms of facilities, the Clippers probably had the hardest dealt hand in any of the professional North American sports, so it's just going to be better for the players," said Clips N' Dip podcast co-host Chuck Mockler. "It didn't feel like home. There's only so much the Clippers can do."

Ballmer revealed it didn't take him long to realize the Clippers needed their own arena and all the disadvantages the players experienced. "Let's Get Intuit," a FOX 11 digital documentary, explores the process of the construction of the Intuit Dome from beginning to end.

While the Intuit Dome is designed for basketball, it will also serve as an entertainment hub for other events. Bruno Mars is scheduled to bring his talents to the stage with back-to-back shows and other artists bringing their tours to Inglewood this summer include Usher and Olivia Rodrigo.

You can watch "Let's Get Intuit," first on foxla.com on Saturday, Aug. 10 at noon or on demand at FOX Local, available on all streaming platforms.