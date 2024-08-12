Lakers game confirmed for NBA Opening Night on TNT

The Lake Show will headline one of the opening night games on TNT for the 2024-25 NBA season, it was reported Monday.

The Los Angeles Lakers are scheduled to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves after the night’s other marquee matchup between the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

The news was reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic. It's set to be a Lakers home game at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown LA.

The game showcases a bit of symbolism between 39-year-old LeBron James, the longtime face of the league going into his 21st season, and Anthony Edwards, the 23-year-old eager to hold the torch as the potential new king of the league.

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves dribbles the ball against LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Last season, the Lakers had a first-round exit in a five-game series against Denver, while the Timberwolves made it to the Western Conference Finals.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE:

This comes on what will possibly be the last season TNT will air NBA games. Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of TNT Sports, has sued the NBA in New York state court after the league did not accept the company’s matching offer for one of the packages in its new 11-year media rights deal, which will begin with the 2025-26 season.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE: Charles Barkley rescinds retirement announcement

The following night, the LA Clippers will host its opening night at the brand-new Intuit Dome.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.