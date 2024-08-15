Lakers 2024-25 season schedule: Key matchup dates revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers are no stranger to the spotlight as one of the most successful and celebrated teams in all sports.

For the 2024-25 season, the Lake Show will be centered around the team’s newest head coach, JJ Redick, in addition to what could be one of the final seasons for superstar LeBron James after winning Olympic gold, and the rookie season for his son, Bronny James, who was selected in the second round of the NBA Draft.

On Thursday, the NBA released the full schedule for the 2024-25 regular season and showed the Lakers will play a handful of nationally televised games.

See a list of some key matchup dates below.

Key Matchups for the Lakers for the 2024-25 season

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles in front of LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers .(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Opening Night

Opponent: Minnesota Timberwolves

When: Tuesday, Oct. 22

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV Network: TNT

Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in LA

Opponent: Phoenix Suns

When: Friday, Oct. 25

Where: Crypto.com Arena

Time: 7 p.m.

Joel Embiid, Paul Geroge and the Sixers come to LA

Opponent: Philadelphia 76ers

When: Friday, Nov. 8

Where: Crypto.com Arena

Time: 7 p.m.

LAL vs. DEN

Opponent: Denver Nuggets

When: Saturday, Nov. 23

Where: Crypto.com Arena

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Ja Morant and crew return to LA

Opponent: Memphis Grizzles

When: Friday, Nov. 15

Where: Wednesday, Nov. 13

Time: 7 p.m.

Christmas Day

Opponent: Golden State Warriors

When: Wednesday, Dec. 25

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

The Lake Show Debut at Intuit Dome

When: Sunday, Jan. 19

Where: Intuit Dome

Time: 6 p.m.

LA Clippers return to their old home

Opponent: LA Clippers

When: Friday, Feb. 28

Where: Crypto.com Arena

Time: 7 p.m.

