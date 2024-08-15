Lakers 2024-25 season schedule: Key matchup dates revealed
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Lakers are no stranger to the spotlight as one of the most successful and celebrated teams in all sports.
For the 2024-25 season, the Lake Show will be centered around the team’s newest head coach, JJ Redick, in addition to what could be one of the final seasons for superstar LeBron James after winning Olympic gold, and the rookie season for his son, Bronny James, who was selected in the second round of the NBA Draft.
On Thursday, the NBA released the full schedule for the 2024-25 regular season and showed the Lakers will play a handful of nationally televised games.
See a list of some key matchup dates below.
Key Matchups for the Lakers for the 2024-25 season
Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles in front of LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers .(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Opening Night
Opponent: Minnesota Timberwolves
When: Tuesday, Oct. 22
Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV Network: TNT
Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in LA
Opponent: Phoenix Suns
When: Friday, Oct. 25
Where: Crypto.com Arena
Time: 7 p.m.
Joel Embiid, Paul Geroge and the Sixers come to LA
Opponent: Philadelphia 76ers
When: Friday, Nov. 8
Where: Crypto.com Arena
Time: 7 p.m.
LAL vs. DEN
Opponent: Denver Nuggets
When: Saturday, Nov. 23
Where: Crypto.com Arena
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Ja Morant and crew return to LA
Opponent: Memphis Grizzles
When: Friday, Nov. 15
Where: Wednesday, Nov. 13
Time: 7 p.m.
Christmas Day
Opponent: Golden State Warriors
When: Wednesday, Dec. 25
Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California
The Lake Show Debut at Intuit Dome
When: Sunday, Jan. 19
Where: Intuit Dome
Time: 6 p.m.
LA Clippers return to their old home
Opponent: LA Clippers
When: Friday, Feb. 28
Where: Crypto.com Arena
Time: 7 p.m.