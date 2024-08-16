Intuit Dome: Bruno Mars fans have nightmarish experience at new arena

While the grand opening of the Intuit Dome was a dream come true for many, it was a nightmare experience for others who descended to Inglewood to see Grammy Award-winning artist, Bruno Mars, the arena’s opening act.

The state-of-the-art arena is all about innovative technology, but unfortunately, some of that backfired, which left a sour first impression for thousands.

After the Intuit Dome’s ribbon-cutting ceremony, fans began lining up to see the evening concert. For some, they stood in lines far longer than anticipated.

"The facial recognition was a disaster," a concertgoer who wished to remain anonymous told FOX 11. "Grabbing food and going was not happening. I knew they’d have bugs but that was wild."

Several took to social media to share similar experiences and called for the arena to get it together for their next event.

"Not a good look for opening day," one X user wrote.

"I guess we had a few issues with no line concept, another X user wrote."

"I have been standing in this mosh pit for over an hour and a half," an X user said. "There’s no official line, the apps don’t work, the Wi-Fi doesn’t work, the workers’ phones are on SOS, the facial recognition from Biometric isn’t working so they’re telling people with Androids to pull up their barcode on Ticketmaster."

While many expressed their frustration, some fans said Bruno Mars made it all worth it with an incredible show that included a surprise cameo by Lady Gaga. The two superstars performed their new hit "Die with a Smile."