Bruno Mars announced as grand opening act of Inglewood's new Intuit Dome

Grammy winner Bruno Mars will officially raise the curtain at the Intuit Dome, the new home of the Clippers being built in Inglewood, it was announced Friday.

Mars will perform two nights as the grand opening act at the $2 billion venue just south of SoFi Stadium. The Aug. 15 and Aug. 16 shows will be his first Los Angeles performances in roughly six years.

"We are thrilled Bruno Mars will open Intuit Dome," Gillian Zucker, CEO of Halo Sports and Entertainment, said in a statement. "Bruno, who has a strong connection to Inglewood, will undoubtedly deliver an iconic performance that is worthy of this moment, and will leave a lasting impression on everyone who attends these two shows."

Tickets for the shows at the 17,700-seat arena will go on sale at 10 a.m. next Thursday.

Intuit Dome will open this fall as home to the Clippers, and it has already been announced as the site of the 2026 NBA All-Star Game.

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is set to perform at the arena Aug. 17. Also already scheduled to perform there are Twenty One Pilots on Aug. 27-28; Usher on Sept. 21, 22, 24 and 25; Weezer on Oct. 11; and Billy Joel on Oct. 12.