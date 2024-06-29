Here’s what the Clippers have done in free agency ahead of the Intuit Dome opening

The pressure is on the Los Angeles Clippers as they are tasked with building an enticing and respectable roster to compete with the "Best in the West" that will bring more fans to the Intuit Dome.

Finally, the Clippers will have their own home and can start establishing an identity outside a purple and gold shadow.

After years of bad luck and player injuries that seem to occur during the worst times imaginable, the Clippers need to make the right moves to be taken seriously.

The league is trending younger and faster and still, the Clippers went all in on Kawhi Leonard with hopes to bring back James Harden and Paul George.

When healthy, Leonard, a force on both ends of the floor, is one of the best players in the league.

"You have to own it. We don't run away from it. But also we do have great hope that we're going to be able to hopefully retain Paul and James, along with Kawhi, along with some of our other really, really good role players and a couple of pieces, that can make a big difference. And we'll get back at it again next year and give ourselves a chance to try and compete for something that we've never done before," said Lawrence Frank, Clippers president of basketball operations, said in May.

To win a title, having the right coaching staff in place is also crucial.

Tyronn Lue is highly respected as one of the best coaches in the league and to prevent him from seeking employment elsewhere, the Clippers signed him on for another five years. In addition, Jeff Van Gundy will also join the coaching staff.

The Clippers only had one draft pick this year, and they went with Cam Christie at No. 46.

Here’s a list of what the Clippers have been up to during free agency.

Who’s in

Russell Westbrook

It was believed Russell Westbrook would seek another suitor where he would see more minutes on the floor. Westbrook was a starter for the Clips until he voluntarily moved to the bench. At that point, the vocal leader of the locker room saw his playing time cut significantly.

As his fans know, he continues to develop his legacy on and off the court and for Westbrook, a proud family man, staying in LA appears to be the best move for his professional and personal life.

PJ Tucker

PJ Tucker came with James Harden from Philadelphia at the start of the 2023-24 season. While he initially saw significant time on the floor, he saw little to no playing time for the rest of the regular season and minimal playing time during the postseason. Tucker appeared to be unhappy and didn’t hide his feelings on social media. So, it was surprising when he exercised his player option, meaning the 39-year-old will likely be back with the Clippers next season.

Who’s out

Paul George

The 213 era appears to be over. On Saturday, June 29, Paul George declined his player option and will explore free agency. For the past five seasons, George has been one of the main faces of the franchise. The Palmdale native came in with Kawhi Leonard during the 2019 offseason and since then, the pairing just could not live up to expectations.

Brandon Boston Jr.

After three seasons, Brandon Boston Jr. became an unrestricted free agent.

This came as a shock as Boston looked to be on the path to being the potential future face of the franchise. However, with a stacked roster and injuries, he didn't see enough playing time to continue gaining momentum.