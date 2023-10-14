LA Clippers in the Inland Empire: Team brings NBA action to Pechanga Indian Reservation

The Los Angeles Clippers continue to expand their brand outside the City of Angels – giving NBA fans from various communities unique opportunities to see them, including those who normally wouldn’t be able to make a game in downtown Los Angeles.

Earlier this month, the Clippers had preseason games against the Utah Jazz in Hawai’i and Seattle. On Saturday, they held an open practice at the Pechanga Recreation Center in Temecula with select reservation members in attendance.

"It’s a lifetime experience," said Darrius Jackson who grew up in Riverside County. "I haven’t stopped smiling since I walked through the gym. It’s been amazing for me."

The 23-year-old, who has continued to keep his basketball dreams alive, was in attendance with his young family.

"Hopefully this sparks a dream in their life. A new love and a new interest that the kids and I could connect to on another level," he said.

Darrius Jackson attends a Clippers practice with his family at the Pechanga Recreation Center in Temecula, Calif.

Jackson has been watching a lot of the players on the roster since he was little and for him, watching the Clippers in his hometown served as an inspirational experience.

"Just to see how hard they really work in practice when the big screen’s not on. When they’re not on TV, they work hard. They really go hard. It’s really motivating to watch. Makes me want to go hard myself and still follow my dreams," said Jackson.

For Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue, Saturday was his first time in the area.

"It means a lot. Anytime you get out to different communities and do things in the community like we did in Hawaii is great," Lue said.

Saturday also served as a full-circle moment for Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard who attended high school in Riverside County. The two-time NBA Finals MVP attended Canyon Springs High School in Moreno Valley before transferring to Riverside's Martin Luther King Jr. High School ahead of his junior year.

King High School forward Kawhi Leonard dunks with the clouds at the outdoor courts in Riverside.

Leonard played two seasons at San Diego State before being selected by Indiana as the 15th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. Subsequently, Indiana traded Leonard to San Antonio in exchange for George Hill. On that summer night, Indiana then traded Leonard to San Antonio for George Hill.

Paul George is another hometown hero, having grown up in Palmdale.

Paul George.

"I’ve watched him since he was at Fresno State. PG13, he’s a monster. He’s just so elusive on the court, Jackson said. "He does everything that you need to watch as a basketball player. As a student of the game, he’s definitely someone you should study and look into."

For Jackson, he said the practice was a moment he’ll never forget.

For over 10,000 years, the Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians have called the Temecula Valley home. Known as the People of the West (Payómkawichum in the native tongue), the Luiseño Indians are made up of seven bands: Pechanga, Pauma, Pala, Rincon, La Jolla, San Luis Rey, and Soboba.





