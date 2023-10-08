Clippers fall to Jazz in preseason opener 101-96

The Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz brought some preseason NBA basketball to Hawai’i in front of a full crowd with the "Spirit of Aloha" at the Stan Sheriff Center on the University of Hawaii at Manoa campus.

Sunday’s game also held a significant meaning for the islands with proceeds benefiting the Maui Strong Fund as wildfire recovery continues. All week, the Clippers organization added philanthropic efforts to their schedule, including opening a technology lab at a local middle school.

For both teams, Sunday marked their opening preseason games filled with jitters.

On Saturday, Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said everyone was available for the game. However, things took a turn before tip-off. Marcus Morris Sr. was out with a groin strain, and it was also announced that fan-favorite Russell Westbrook and Nico Batum would not suit up.

With Westbrook out, Bones Hyland would get the opportunity to shine as the starting point guard. Before the game, Lue said he wanted Bones to "keep the Clippers organized" on the floor. He also said going into the game, the Clippers would be "defensive-minded" and didn’t expect too much offensively.

Terance Mann also entered the starting lineup Sunday at the power forward position.

Throughout training camp, the Clippers said the week was challenging and the coaching staff had them doing a lot of runs. That proved to be true as the Clippers came out playing at a noticeably faster pace than last season.

Veterans Kawhi Leonard and Paul George appeared to be in mid-season form and only played in the first half as the Clippers took a 50-43 lead at the half.

By the third quarter and with key veterans out, the Clippers lost their lead 69-66.

The vivacious crowd aimed to give Los Angeles a boost, cheering "Let’s go Clips," as they continued to slip as Utah took a double-digit lead.

Amir Coffey gave the Clippers a much-needed offensive boost and with two minutes left, the Clippers trailed by a single point.

Ultimately, the Clips fell in paradise 101-96.

The Clippers didn’t fare so well against Utah and lost three of their four regular-season matchups last season.

Up next, the Clippers will fly across the Pacific and will play the Jazz for a second time Tuesday night in Seattle.