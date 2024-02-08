‘Kobe Bryant is forever’: Shaq narrates heartfelt video tribute ahead of statue unveiling

article

From one legend to another.

Hours ahead of the highly anticipated Kobe Bryant statue unveiling ceremony in downtown Los Angeles outside the "House that Kobe Built," a video was released on social media showing Kobe Bryant highlights narrated by NBA icon, Shaquille O’Neal.

For fans of the Los Angeles Lakers and across the league, the Kobe and Shaq era from 1996 to 2004 showcased some of the best and most entertaining basketball in the history of the game.

In the video posted by NBA on TNT, it begins by showing Bryant’s idol, Michael Jordan before shifting to showing some of Bryant’s best moments in his 20-year career. As part of honoring Bryant’s legacy, the same sculptor who designed Jordan’s statue outside Chicago’s United Center also designed his.

"The Diesel," among numerous sports legends, also has a statue outside the Crypto.com Arena.

As O’Neal narrates, he calls Bryant the best teammate he ever had.

In the video titled "A tribute to Bean," O’Neal says the following:

"How do you get an NBA statue? You need to win. You need to change the game. You need to be monumental. Kobe Brant checks every box. Five-time champion, 18-time All-Star, the face of the Lakers for two decades. It was the most competitive flair I had ever seen and the best teammate I ever had. Now he joins basketball royalty with an official shrine in LA. Let the statue make one thing clear: Kobe Bryant is forever."

The unveiling ceremony is scheduled for Thursday at 3:30 p.m. Fans will have full access to the statue on Star Plaza beginning Friday at 10 a.m.