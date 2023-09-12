Dodgers appear to move on from Julio Urías amid allegations of domestic violence

It appears the Los Angeles Dodgers have moved on from pitcher Julio Urías as he remains on administrative leave by Major League Baseball until further notice on allegations of felony domestic violence.

Not only has his locker been removed from the Dodgers clubhouse, but two murals featuring Urías have been covered up at Dodger Stadium.

Now, the locker room stall is occupied by second baseman, Kolton Wong.

When asked Monday if the Dodgers’ latest moves confirm the club is moving on from the pitcher who recorded the final out of their World Series victory in 2020, manager Dave Roberts replied: "I think so. That’s where we’re at. There’s not much for me to comment on. It’s just like I said on the first day. It’s just it’s a very, very unfortunate, sad situation."

Earlier this month, the 27-year-old was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence following the LAFC game at BMO Stadium. He was booked into a Los Angeles jail and was released hours after posting his $50,000 bail around 5 a.m. on Sept. 4.

This isn't the first strike against him.

He was arrested for domestic violence in May 2019 following an alleged incident at the Beverly Center mall in which he reportedly pushed a woman he was with. However, the victim told investigators she fell.

Urías didn’t face charges for the 2019 incident. Still, he was suspended for 20 games by MLB for violating the league’s domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

The left-handed pitcher is set to be a free agent at the end of the season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.