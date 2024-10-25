Measure G would expand the LA County Board of Supervisors: Here's what a vote 'YES' means

Los Angeles County voters will decide the fate of Measure G in the upcoming election, a proposition aiming to revamp the county's governing structure for the first time in over a century.

The measure, introduced by Supervisors Lindsey Horvath and Janice Hahn, seeks to increase the number of seats on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors from 5 to 9 and establish the position of county CEO as an elected role. The current CEO is appointed by the Board of Supervisors.

During a recent interview with FOX 11's Marla Tellez, Supervisor Horvath argued that these changes are "long overdue" and necessary to bring government closer to the people by creating "check and balance that's long overdue." The reforms also include the inception of an independent ethics commission to maintain accountability among elected officials. Horvath assured that no additional costs to taxpayers are involved as the measure prohibits tax increases to fund these changes.

In contrast to eight prior failed attempts to modify the board's size, most recently in 2020, Horvath believes the current proposal differs due to its comprehensive approach, integrating board expansion with elected executive and ethics into one package.

Addressing criticisms about potential increased costs associated with expanding the Board and adding personnel, Horvath pointed out that the funds can be reallocated from the existing budget, citing a fiscal analysis predicting an $8 million cost which can be covered within the nearly $50 billion budget of the county.

The enactment of an elected CEO is seen as a separation of executive and legislative powers within the county, aiming to address efficiency and accountability. Although the new position currently lacks term limits due to the California constitution, Horvath noted she has found state legislators willing to amend this should voters desire.

Opposition voices, like Supervisor Kathryn Barger, fear that the reform might grant excessive power to the elected CEO, potentially creating a "king or queen of Los Angeles." Horvath addressed these concerns by detailing checks and balances embedded within the charter amendment, including conditional firing authority and balance of power between the new CEO and the Board.

Horvath also clarified her position on a motion passed to enhance transparency at the Board, highlighting her support for answering essential operational questions and mentioning a provision within Measure G that eliminates the disliked practice of dropping motions on a board agenda at the last minute.