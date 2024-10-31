Multiple people being treated after suddenly falling ill near DTLA apartment

Firefighters, paramedics, and emergency crews treated at least three people who became ill after being exposed to an unknown substance.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, police officers from one or more agencies were reportedly involved in a law enforcement tactical operation when a yet-to-identified substance was spilled on the sidewalk.

At least three people, all adult men, suddenly became ill. This incident occurred outside an apartment building in the 300 block of East Second Street in downtown LA around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Two people were taken to the hospital, where one refused care. The remaining patient was evaluated at the scene pending ambulance transport, as an LAFD Hazardous Materials Task Force complete their assessment, LAFD said in a statement.

No one else was injured or fell ill. LAFD said there is no escalating threat or hazard to the community.

It's unclear what substance they were exposed to. The extent of their illness is unknown. Images from SkyFOX show emergency crews in hazmat suits. The victims' clothes were also put in hazmat bags.

Second Street was shutdown between Central avenue and San Pedro Street as a precaution.