Los Angeles Metro bus burned down by 'hostile crowd' after Dodgers World Series win: LAPD

A Los Angeles Metro bus burned down in the midst of the street celebrations taking place across the city after the Dodgers won the World Series.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers were told "a hostile crowd" set an MTA bus on fire near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Echo Park – an area a short distance from Dodger Stadium.

The incident was reported at about 12:35 a.m. Multiple social media members shared videos of the bus fire mentioned by LAPD, including users @FilmThePoliceLA and @LosAngeles_Scan.

The video from the user @LosAngeles_Scan explicitly pointed out that the bus fire took place at the Echo Park intersection mentioned by LAPD.

A Metro bus burns as police clear the area during unruly Dodger fan celebrations in Echo Park after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees in Game 5 to win the World Series on October 31, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

In addition to the bus fire, LAPD also reported a looting that reportedly took place in downtown LA. The department said several stores near the intersection of West 8th Street and Broadway were targeted by the alleged looters, sharing a video shared.

On social media, LAPD reposted a video of the said looting from the user @LosAngeles_Scan.

Prior to the fire, a Metro bus was tagged during the impromptu street celebrations. FOX 11 is making calls to see if it was the same bus that ended up exploding. It is also unknown if the group pictured below had anything to do with the bus fire.

Dodgers fans celebrate in Echo Park in front of a bus that was tagged after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees in Game 5 to win the World Series on October 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

The two incidents happened well after a tactical alert had been issued for the entire city of Los Angeles. On top of the tactical alert, dispersal orders were issued for street celebration hot spots in Echo Park – areas right outside Dodger Stadium – and downtown Los Angeles – areas near Crypto.com Arena on South Figuroa Avenue.