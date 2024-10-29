Chipotle’s Boorito returns: How to get $6 entree on Halloween

The Brief Chipotle is offering $6 entrees to anyone who shows up in costume on Halloween. You must be a Chipotle Rewards member to take advantage of the offer. The offer applies only on October 31, 2024 beginning at 3 p.m. local time through restaurant closing.



Chipotle continues its long-standing Halloween tradition, the 'Boorito' event, with a tasty deal for those who love food as much as they enjoy getting into the Halloween spirit. Chipotle Rewards members who show up in costume at any participating U.S. location can grab an entree for just $6.

The American fast-casual chain announced that from 3 p.m. local time until the restaurant’s closing on Halloween night, guests in costumes will be able to enjoy this season’s favorite burrito, bowl, salad, or order of tacos at the discounted price.

To claim the discounted entree, Chipotle Rewards members should follow these simple steps:

Open the Chipotle app on their mobile device.

Tap the "SCAN" option.

Scan their Chipotle Rewards member ID at the register.

The generous offer, however, comes with a few limits. It excludes kid's meals, catering, and third-party orders. It is only redeemable if you go to Chipotle in person and excludes delivery and pickup orders. Add-ons like guacamole, queso, or extra protein will incur extra charges, except for veggie entrees. Guests are responsible for covering the cost of taxes, gratuities, and any additional side items.

A Chipotle restaurant in New York, US, on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. Photographer: Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Chipotle has more than 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.

While there is a limit of one discounted item per guest, and the offer may not be used in conjunction with other promotions, the Boorito promise of food, fun, and fright remains a must-do for Halloween enthusiasts.