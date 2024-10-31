Halloween Carnaval to fill the streets of West Hollywood

The Brief West Hollywood's Halloween Carnaval starts at 6 p.m. Halloween night. Several street closures are in effect for tonight. The popular Carnaval began in 1987.



Thousands of dressed up partygoers will descend on Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood Thursday evening for Halloween Carnaval 2024, an annual event that extends from the streets to bars and restaurants throughout the city.

Billed as "one of the most unique Halloween gatherings in the world," the free Carnaval will begin at 6 p.m. on a one-mile stretch of Santa Monica Boulevard between Doheny Drive and La Cienega Boulevard.

The carnaval will feature a stage at the intersection of Santa Monica and San Vicente boulevards with a live DJ set and food trucks.

As in the past, alcohol and public drinking will not be permitted along city streets, and backpacks, camera cases or other bags will also not be allowed, though clear plastic bags will be permitted.

Weapons, fireworks and drones are also banned, and children and pets are "strongly discouraged" from attending, according to city officials.

The Halloween Carnaval ran annually from 1987 through 2019. In May 2020, the West Hollywood City Council approved the cancellation of all major special events in the city through the end of the year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2021 and 2022, the city encouraged entertainment venues and businesses to offer "alternative" Halloween experiences.

But the Carnaval made a triumphant return in 2023.

The city will suspend its residential parking restrictions from 11 a.m. Thursday until noon Friday. West Hollywood Park's five-story parking structure will be closed Tuesday. City officials warned people to be aware of where they are parking because parking restrictions will remain in effect in neighboring Los Angeles and Beverly Hills.

West Hollywood Park will be closed from midnight Thursday morning through 7 a.m. Friday.

The event will also prompt street closures that will impact many motorists' morning commutes. The following closures will be in effect:

San Vicente Boulevard between Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue from 12:01 a.m. Thursday to no later than 7 a.m. Friday;

all alleyways between Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue from 12:01 a.m. Thursday to no later than 7 a.m. Friday;

Santa Monica Boulevard between Croft Avenue/Holloway Drive and Doheny Drive from 10 a.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday;

La Cienega Boulevard between Holloway Drive and Willoughby Avenue from 10 a.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday;

San Vicente Boulevard between Santa Monica Boulevard and Cynthia Street from 10 a.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday;

Robertson Boulevard between Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue from 10 a.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday;

La Peer Drive between Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue from 10 a.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday;

Almont Drive between Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue from 10 a.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday; and

Sunset Boulevard eastbound and westbound turn lanes onto southbound La Cienega Boulevard from 10 a.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday.

The city's PickUp and Cityline will offer free Halloween service to and from Sweetzer Avenue/Santa Monica Boulevard, dropping people off within walking distance of the Carnaval. Cityline will offer a Hollywood/Highland route from 5 to 11:30 p.m., while the PickUp will run a local route from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. servicing all stops on Santa Monica Boulevard between Sweetzer and La Brea avenues.

Details on the Halloween service are available online at wehopickup.com.