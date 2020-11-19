Clippers offseason: Tracking trades, new signings and departures

article

With new head coach Ty Lue leading the force, the Los Angeles Clippers are hoping to bounce back after a wildly disappointing end to the 2019-2020 NBA season.

The Clippers entered the season with high expectations after landing superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George during the 2019 offseason. With Leonard and George joining defensive ace Patrick Beverly and scoring machine Lou Williams, many predicted that 2020 was going to be the year the Clippers were not only going to unseat the Lakers as "Kings of Los Angeles" but also capture the franchise's first NBA championship.

In the end, load management, and the team's lack of grit, stamina and chemistry cost them and they failed to even make the franchise's first trip to the Western Conference Finals.

All around, the Clippers had a disastrous trip to the NBA playoff bubble in Central Florida which kept Clipper Nation's dream of an NBA title run from becoming a reality. The Clippers blew a 3-1 series to the Denver Nuggets and eventually got eliminated in the semifinals of the NBA playoffs.

RELATED: Los Angeles Clippers eliminated from NBA playoffs in Game 7 against Denver

The disappointing end to the season prompted the team to fire head coach Doc Rivers and George was thrust into the center of social media scrutiny after failing to live up to his self-given nickname, "Playoff P."

Advertisement

RELATED:

• LA Clippers fire head coach Doc Rivers

• Ty Lue named Clippers new head coach

• Philadelphia 76ers name Doc Rivers head coach

Now with Tyronn Lue leading the way as the new head coach and an elite class of assistant coaches, Leonard and the Clippers are hoping to get the last laugh in the 2020-2021 NBA season.

FOX 11 is tracking the latest offseason moves heading into the 2020-2021 NBA season:

TRADES

November 19

CLIPPERS get: Guard Luke Kennard, center Justin Patton, draft rights to guard/forward Jayden Scrubb (from Logan College, a junior college in Illinois) and four second-round draft picks (Portland 2023, Detroit 2024, 2025 and 2026)

Brooklyn Nets get: Former Clippers guard Landry Shamet, guard Bruce Brown and draft rights to forward Reggie Perry (from Mississippi State)

Detroit Pistons get: Draft rights to Saddiq Bey (from Villanova), former Clippers guard Rodney McGruder, forward Dzanan Musa, a second-round draft pick (Toronto 2021) and the draft rights to guard Jaylen Hands (from Long Island Nets and UCLA)

FREE AGENCY

Check back for updates.

DRAFT PICKS

2nd round, 33rd overall: Daniel Oturu, center, Minnesota

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.