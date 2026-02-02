2026 NBA All-Star game roster full of snubs and surprises — especially for Clippers fans

The Brief The Los Angeles Clippers were shut out of the 2026 NBA All-Star Game despite hosting the event at Inglewood’s Intuit Dome. Stars Kawhi Leonard and James Harden were left off the roster, drawing backlash from fans, analysts and Clippers coach Tyronn Lue. The snubs come amid a Clippers surge that has pushed the team into the Western Conference playoff picture.



When the NBA revealed its list of reserves for the 2026 All-Star Game, fans were quick to react to the biggest snubs and surprises.

Although the game will be played at the Intuit Dome — home of the Los Angeles Clippers — not a single player from the surging team was selected as a starter or reserve.

What we know:

The Clippers have been on a roll, becoming the first team in league history to go 3–16 and 16–3 in the same season. With veterans blended with young talent such as Jordan Miller and Kobe Sanders, the Clippers have climbed to ninth place in the Western Conference.

James Harden, an 11-time All-Star and LA native, did not make the cut. Fans were particularly stunned that his teammate, Kawhi Leonard, was also left off the roster.

Leonard has scored at least 20 points in every game since Nov. 28, including a career-high 55-point performance Dec. 28. This season, the two-time NBA Finals MVP is averaging 27.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He has been selected as an All-Star six times.

SUGGESTED:

Still, the show must go on in Hollywood. Lakers stars Luka Dončić and LeBron James were selected, with Dončić named a starter and James chosen as a reserve, marking his 22nd All-Star appearance.

RELATED: LeBron James named NBA all-star for 22nd consecutive year, extending own record

Also, Clippers rookie Yanic Niederhäuser was selected for the 2026 Castro Rising Stars.

What they're saying:

Harden and Leonard not being named as All-Stars drew strong reactions on social media.

James Harden #1 and Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers. (Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

"Per HoopsHype’s global rating, LeBron James is the worst 2025–26 performer among All-Stars. James Harden would be the biggest snub."

"No Kawhi Leonard or James Harden named to All-Star Weekend for a Clippers franchise hosting the All-Star Game at Intuit Dome," ESPN’s Marc J. Spears wrote.

"LeBron James had no business making the All-Star Game over Kawhi Leonard or James Harden," said Billy Reinhardt.

"Kawhi, IMO, should’ve been the eighth or ninth player picked. He’s been better than LeBron — better than Booker, too — and the availability gap hasn’t been huge," CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn wrote. "Kawhi vs. Deni is a fun conversation, but they both should’ve been locks."

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue also weighed in on Leonard not making the roster, as reported by Lauren Rosen.

"Kawhi, to me, the last six weeks, has been the best player in the NBA," Lue said, citing Leonard’s 28-point-per-game average, 50/40/90 shooting season and league-leading steals.

Other players not selected who surprised fans included Phoenix’s Dillon Brooks, Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Brooklyn’s Michael Porter Jr.

Who Made the 2026 NBA All-Star game roster?

Western Conference

Starters

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Luka Dončić (LA Lakers)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets)

Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)

Reserves

Deni Avdija (Portland Trail Blazers)

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

Kevin Durant (Houston Rockets)

Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder)

LeBron James (LA Lakers)

Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets)

Eastern Conference

Starters

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks. Out with injury; replacement to be named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver)

Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)

Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks)

Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons)

Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers)

Reserves

Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors)

Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons)

Jalen Johnson (Atlanta Hawks)

Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Norman Powell (Miami Heat)

Pascal Siakam (Indiana Pacers)

What's next:

NBA All-Star Weekend will take place Feb. 12–15, with events held in Inglewood and downtown Los Angeles.

The NBA will debut a new USA vs. World format for the All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 15, at 2 p.m. at the Intuit Dome.

NBA ALL-STAR GAME AT INTUIT DOME