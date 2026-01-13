James Harden passes Shaquille O’Neal on NBA’s all-time scoring list

article

James Harden continues to shape his NBA legacy and shatter records.

At 36 years old, the Los Angeles Clippers guard surpassed Shaquille O’Neal, moving from tenth to ninth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list Monday night, reaching another milestone in his career.

What we know:

Through the ups and downs of the Clippers’ season, Harden and Kawhi Leonard have been building something together. On Monday night, the two combined for 67 points.

When Leonard has been sidelined by injuries, the Clippers have leaned heavily on the former MVP — not just for his playmaking and scoring on the floor, but also for his leadership in the locker room – becoming a consistent force during times of instability.

What they're saying:

As Harden continues to cement his place among the game’s greats, he continues to honor the greats who came before him.

A Los Angeles native, Harden grew up watching the Lakers’ championship runs and admiring the stars who defined the era. Now, he’s making history in his hometown donning a Clippers uniform.

"It’s definitely special because you literally grow up watching these players," Harden said in a post-game interview.

"Shaq is someone that I watched being a hometown kid in LA. I watched him and Kobe, and the Lakers do some special things here for the city," Harden said, calling O’Neal "the most dominant center of all time."

He concluded by saying he doesn’t take any of it for granted and the accolades don't come without hard work.

"I worked my butt off. You don’t understand how hard it is to work and the longevity of it. There’s a handful of guys that understand it and know it and a couple of them are still playing at a high level, which is beautiful to see," he said. "In basketball, you really gotta cherish these things."

What's next:

Harden and Leonard have fueled what the Clippers hope to be the start of a turnaround, but at 11th place in the West, there’s still plenty of work to do.

"It’s a matter of us figuring out how to turn this thing around. We’ve got some pretty good steps going in the right direction, we just gotta continue it and do it even better," he said.