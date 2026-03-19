Southern California sites named after Cesar Chavez: LIST

The Brief Allegations of Abuse: A New York Times investigation has revealed allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct against late labor leader Cesar Chavez, prompting a national reevaluation of his legacy. Holiday Renaming: Following the report, the United Farm Workers canceled all planned celebrations, and California officials are now considering a statewide move to rename the March 31 holiday "Farmworkers Day." Local Impact: Dozens of schools, parks and streets across Southern California—including major sites in the LAUSD and Santa Ana districts—face potential renaming as local leaders review their ties to Chavez's name.



Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of sexual assault? Help is available. Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) provides a 24/7 national sexual assault hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-656-4673



LOS ANGELES – The legacy of Cesar Chavez is under scrutiny after the New York Times reported allegations against the late labor leader. California officials must now weigh whether schools, parks and other landmarks should be renamed.

What we know:

Earlier this week, the United Farm Workers and the Cesar Chavez Foundation announced they canceled all March 31 celebrations in his honor following the release of the NYT article.

PREVIOUS: UFW, César Chávez Foundation withdraw from celebrations amid abuse allegations

Cesar Chavez Day

Cesar Chavez Day became an official holiday in California in 2000. Other states followed, including Arizona, Texas and Washington.

On Wednesday, KCRA reported Gov. Gavin Newsom is considering renaming the holiday. Chavez, a civil rights and labor leader, co-founded the United Farm Workers union in 1966.

Amid the scandal, legendary activist Dolores Huerta, who co-founded the UFW with Chavez, broke her silence. In a statement, she claimed she was victimized by him and that he fathered two of her children.

The following day, California and Los Angeles city officials announced the renaming of Cesar Chavez Day to Farmworkers Day.

RELATED: California renames César Chávez Day to Farmworkers Day amid abuse allegations

Places named after Chavez in Southern California

Numerous schools, parks, streets and community centers are named after Chavez in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties.

Schools

Compton Unified School District

Cesar Chavez Continuation High School (Compton)

Corona-Norco Unified School District

Cesar Chavez Academy (Corona)

Los Angeles Unified School District

Cesar E. Chavez Learning Academies (San Fernando)

Cesar Chavez Elementary School (El Sereno)

Lynwood Unified School District

Cesar Chavez Middle School (Lynwood)

Montebello Unified School District

Cesar E. Chavez Elementary School (Bell Gardens)

Oxnard School District

Cesar Chavez Elementary School (Oxnard)

Santa Ana Unified School District

Cesar E. Chavez Elementary School

Cesar E. Chavez High School

(Getty Images)

Streets

Los Angeles County

Cesar Chavez Avenue (Los Angeles city and county)

Cesar Chavez Drive (Baldwin Park)

Ventura County

Cesar Chavez Drive (Oxnard)

Orange County

Cesar Chavez Street (Santa Ana)

Riverside County

Cesar Chavez Street (Coachella)

San Bernardino County

Cesar Chavez Street (San Bernardino)

Parks

Cesar Chavez Park (South Gate)

Cesar Chavez Greenway Park (Long Beach)

Cesar Chavez Campesino Park (Santa Ana)

Bobby Bonds Park Cesar Chavez Center (Riverside)

Cesar Chavez Park (Colton)

There is also a Cesar E. Chavez Library in Perris.

What they're saying:

FOX 11 reached out to officials to ask if they are considering renaming landmarks.

LAUSD statement

"Los Angeles Unified is aware of the recent, troubling allegations related to Cesar Chavez. We take matters of this nature very seriously. Los Angeles Unified respects the voices and courage of survivors of all forms of violence.

"The District is reviewing curriculum and resources to ensure the emphasis remains on the important work of the farmworker movement, not on any one individual. It is important to recognize the collective work of thousands who have advanced social justice, labor rights, and community empowerment."

Corona-Norco Unified statement

"The Corona-Norco Unified School District is aware of the recent allegations regarding Cesar Chavez. District leadership is currently reviewing the matter. At this time, no decisions have been made, and we will provide updates as more information becomes available. Regarding the Cesar Chavez holiday, CNUSD does not observe a district-paid day off in recognition of the holiday. School operations will continue as scheduled."

Riverside County statement

"The City of Riverside is aware of the reports involving the alleged conduct of the late Cesar Chavez. Like a lot of Californians, we are shocked by the reports and processing potential next steps. We are currently in the process of determining how soon we can get this issue onto a City Council agenda for further discussion."

City of Long Beach

"The City of Long Beach is aware of the recent allegations regarding the late Cesar E. Chavez, which are not reflective of the City’s values nor of the core principles of the Department of Parks, Recreation and Marine (PRM) in providing safe, inclusive and nurturing environments for recreational programming.



Long Beach has several City-owned facilities named after renowned public figures, including Cesar E. Chavez. In 1999, PRM completed the integration of multiple existing parks and land in the Downtown area, creating the expanded Cesar E. Chavez Park.



PRM follows the City’s administrative regulation for the naming of City-owned land, buildings and facilities, which is applicable to all City Manager directed City departments and offices and is also requested that elective offices and other independent offices and departments of the City comply with."

What's next:

While some officials said they will consider renaming, it is unclear when possible changes could go into effect or how much they would cost.