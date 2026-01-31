Baron Davis says LA Is ready to shine as NBA All-Star Weekend approaches

NBA All-Star weekend is quickly approaching in Los Angeles.

LA native and NBA great Baron Davis appeared on GDLA+ this week to discuss the marquee event, which puts the City of Angels on center stage.

Baron Davis on LA’s Style of Basketball

Davis, an LA native who played college basketball at UCLA, is a two-time NBA All-Star who also suited up for the Clippers during his 13-year NBA career.

Looking back on his career, Davis credited UCLA as a defining influence.

"UCLA has always been the cornerstone of my basketball career and my life," he said. "I met Magic Johnson there and got a chance to play with him for the first time. Penny Hardaway — and then all the UCLA greats, from Ed O’Bannon to the Toby Baileys."

"I think using UCLA as that trampoline to the NBA — having UCLA on your back — everything I wished for, hoped for and dreamed of was really about representing LA basketball and giving us a style we could call our own in the NBA," he added.

Davis said Los Angeles is well-positioned to shine during All-Star weekend.

"We have a lot of homegrown talent, and the Clippers are rocking and rolling, the Lakers are rocking and rolling," he said. "I think LA is going to be great for All-Star weekend."

Davis on the New U.S. vs. World Format

Also adding to the excitement is the NBA’s new U.S. vs. World format for the All-Star Game.

"We have so many incredible young stars and superstars in the league," Davis said.

"I’m always up for change, and the NBA does a great job of being innovative," he said. "The closer we can bring the world together to celebrate basketball, I’m all for it."

Rising Stars Game: ‘Your Next Wave of Superstars’

Another highlight of the weekend is the Rising Stars Game, which will be coached by Carmelo Anthony, Tracy McGrady and Austin Rivers.

"You get to see old friends and old teammates, and then you get to see the young guys," Davis said. "Stephon Castle, Cooper Flagg — these guys are going to be bona fide All-Stars in years to come."

He also pointed to Vince Carter’s team, which includes Derik Queen, VJ Edgecombe and Kyshawn George.

"A lot of these young guys are going to be incredible — your next wave of superstars," Davis said.

Davis Reflects on the Dunk Contest

While flashy and entertaining, Davis described participating in the dunk contest as both "one of the best moments of my life and one of the most embarrassing moments of my life."

He said former NBA guard David Wesley warned him against wearing a blindfold — advice he ignored.

"I went for the entertainment and the fun instead of winning the trophy," Davis said. "And I regret it to this day."

Davis’ Outlook on All-Star Weekend

While recent All-Star games have drawn criticism for a lack of competitiveness, Davis believes this year will be different.

"It’ll be fun and exciting," he said. "The Intuit Dome in Inglewood is an amazing arena to watch a professional game."

All-Star Weekend is happening Feb.13-15, 2026 with events being held in Inglewood and downtown LA.