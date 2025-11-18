2026 NBA All-Star weekend LA: Fan event tickets and everything you need to know

The Brief NBA All-Star Weekend will be held at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood from Feb. 12-15, 2026, featuring events at multiple venues including the Kia Forum and Los Angeles Convention Center. Tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m., with official experience packages starting at $2,200 per ticket available at NBAEvents.com. The 2026 All-Star Game introduces a new U.S. vs. World format, with players selected by fans, current players, and a media panel.



The countdown is on!

NBA All-Star Weekend is about 12 weeks away and will be hosted at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, the home of the Los Angeles Clippers. Tickets for fan events officially go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m.

What we know:

See the biggest names in basketball at the NBA All-Star Weekend, which will take place from Feb. 12-15, 2026, with numerous events happening at the Intuit Dome, Kia Forum, and Los Angeles Convention Center. In addition to hoops, the events will also feature the league’s connection to art, fashion, music, and technology.

Schedule of Events

Feb. 12-15: The NBA Crossover is the ultimate fan experience held at the Los Angeles Convention Center. This will feature over 100 talent appearances from athletes and cultural icons, live music, and over 40 immersive activations. The NBA Crossover will also feature G League Park, where the NBA G League 3-Point Contest, Slam Dunk Contest, and the Next Up Game will take place.

Friday, Feb. 13: The Intuit Dome will host the Rising Stars Game, featuring the NBA’s top rookies and sophomores going against the stars of the NBA G League. The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game tips off at the Kia Forum. Later that evening, the venue will host the fifth annual NBA HBCU Classic.

Saturday, Feb. 14: Saturday marks an action-packed evening for NBA All-Star Saturday. Fans can enjoy the Kia Skills Challenge, Starry 3-Point Contest, and the fan-favorite AT&T Slam Dunk Contest at the Intuit Dome.

Sunday, Feb. 15: It’s the main event! The 75th NBA All-Star Game tips off at the Intuit Dome, featuring the new U.S. vs. World format.

Where Can I Purchase Tickets?

Tickets will be available at NBAEvents.com.

Official experience packages that come with special perks are also available, with prices starting at $2,200.

New Format Introduced for 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend

Dig deeper:

To keep things interesting and competitive, the NBA is trying a different format. As fans recall, the East vs. West All-Star format was replaced in 2018 with team captains picking their teams. In 2026, the Association is introducing a new U.S. vs. World format, encompassing two teams of U.S. players and one team of international players.

(Getty Images)

Which Players Will Attend All-Star Weekend?

The 24 players (12 from each conference) selected for the NBA All-Star Game are chosen by fans, current players, and a media panel. The five players in each conference selected as starters are chosen by fans (50% of the vote), current NBA players (25%), and the media panel (25%).

The seven additional players, the reserves, are selected by the league’s head coaches. In addition to the new format, league officials said All-Stars will be selected without any restrictions to position, and the process for assigning players to the two U.S. teams will be announced later.

If 16 U.S. players and eight international players aren’t selected, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will pick additional All-Stars. An exact date for the polls to open hasn’t been announced.

The 2025 All-Stars included James Harden, Kevin Durant, Anthony Edwards, Nikola Jokić, Victor Wembanyama, and Anthony Davis.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: