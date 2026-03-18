LA County raises eviction threshold

The Brief The LA County Board of Supervisors approved an ordinance raising the eviction threshold from one to two months of unpaid rent for unincorporated areas. Supporters argue the move provides "breathing room" for tenants facing economic pressure, while critics warn it unfairly burdens "mom-and-pop" landlords. The measure passed 4-1 and takes effect in 30 days, though some activists had pushed for a more aggressive three-month threshold across the entire county.



Los Angeles County leaders moved Tuesday to strengthen tenant protections, delaying eviction proceedings for renters in unincorporated districts until they are at least two months behind on fair market rent.

What we know:

The Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to amend the 2022 Rent Stabilization and Tenant Protections Ordinance.

Under the new rules, which take effect in 30 days, landlords cannot begin evictions until a tenant owes at least two months of rent based on fair market values—currently $2,085 for a one-bedroom and $2,601 for a two-bedroom unit.

Co-sponsors Janice Hahn and Hilda Solis emphasized that the change addresses recent financial strains, including federal immigration enforcement that has disrupted local workforces.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger cast the lone dissenting vote, arguing the policy "disenfranchises" small property owners who rely on rental income for retirement and mortgage payments amid rising insurance costs and inflation.

What we don't know:

It remains uncertain how many "mom-and-pop" landlords may face foreclosure or financial insolvency due to the extended wait for rent collection.

While the Los Angeles Tenants Union pushed for a three-month threshold that would apply to incorporated cities as well, it is unclear if the board will revisit a county-wide expansion after Supervisor Lindsey Horvath’s broader proposal failed to gain traction last month.

What they're saying:

"This is a modest but necessary increase," said Supervisor Janice Hahn. "With this additional month, I hope we can give renters some breathing room while not putting the entire burden on landlords who also depend on rental income to pay their own bills."

Supervisor Kathryn Barger offered a sharp rebuttal: "My ‘no’ vote reflects my belief that local governments should not balance renters’ economic hardships on the backs of landlords... It’s not fair to them, especially as they grapple with their own economic woes."

What's next:

The ordinance will officially become law in mid-April 2026.

Local housing agencies are expected to monitor the impact on homelessness rates in unincorporated areas, while landlord advocacy groups may continue to lobby for financial relief or subsidies to offset the delayed rent payments.

What you can do:

If you are a renter in an unincorporated part of LA County, verify your status via the county’s district map to see if these protections apply to you.

Landlords concerned about their ability to meet mortgage obligations should contact the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) to explore available resources for property owners.