Mookie Betts to coach in NBA All-Star celebrity game

Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts is heading to the NBA all-star weekend at the Intuit Dome.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the 8-time MLB all-star and the 4-time World Series champion will be coaching the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday, February 13 in Inglewood.

Betts will join ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania, rapper GloRilla and music producer Mustard in the Feb. 13 celebrity game at the Kia Forum. Charania announced on Tuesday that he will be taking a break from breaking NBA news on his cell phone to suit up for the pro-am game.

Following the celebrity game, NBA All-Star Saturday will be held at the Intuit Dome with the skills challenge, three-point contest and the slam dunk contest. On Sunday, the All-Star Game tips off at 2 p.m. at the Intuit Dome.

NBA ALL-STAR WEEKEND

To the delight of the Dodgers front office, who may be fearing unforeseen injuries, Betts will not be playing in the celebrity showdown. The news of Betts not taking the court as a player may be disappointing for those wanting to see the former 2018 AL MVP's all-world athleticism that goes well beyond baseball.

For years, Betts has been known for being good at several other sports. As recently as late Jan. 2026, he competed in the American Express as a golfer. He's also bowled multiple 300 games and has participated in PBA events, not only to make cameo as a baseball star, but competing against professional bowlers.

And yes, he did play high school basketball in his home state of Tennessee and multiple videos have shown the adult version of Betts dunking a basketball.