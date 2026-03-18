Domestic dispute leads to 5-car hit-and-run crash in Covina; 4 injured

The Brief A violent five-vehicle pileup in Covina injured four people Wednesday morning following an alleged high-speed domestic dispute. Witnesses report a husband was chasing his wife’s vehicle before the crash; the woman was trapped in the wreckage until bystanders intervened. The suspect ran away after the crash but was later located and taken into custody.



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A violent multi-vehicle collision linked to a domestic dispute left four people injured in Covina early Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened around 5:50 a.m. near the intersection of North Hollenbeck Avenue and East Cypress Street, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Covina police confirmed five vehicles were involved in the wreck, which left debris scattered across the roadway and at least two vehicles severely mangled.

According to investigators, the incident appears to be rooted in a domestic dispute. A husband was reportedly chasing his wife in a separate vehicle leading up to the collision.

While the fire department initially stated no one had to be cut from the wreckage, witnesses noted that fire crews eventually assisted in removing a door to fully extricate the woman.

All four injured people were transported to a local hospital.

While their specific conditions were not officially released by the fire department, all victims are expected to survive.

The husband, who ran away from the scene after the crash, was later located and taken into custody.

What we don't know:

The identities of the four victims have not been made public.

Police have not yet the name of the husband, nor have they confirmed the make and model of the vehicle he was driving, though a witness suggested it may have been a black Mercedes.

It's unclear what charges the husband is facing.

What they're saying:

A witness who helped the trapped woman described the harrowing scene.

"The car that was flipped over, somebody kept on yelling ‘help!’ She was just screaming the whole time that her husband was trying to kill her and that he was after her. He was chasing her in another car."

What's next:

The investigation into the specific cause of the crash and the preceding domestic dispute is ongoing.