US military draft disqualifications list: See if you're exempt

The Brief The 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) has fully implemented automatic Selective Service registration, utilizing federal records to register all eligible citizens. While the lottery-based draft infrastructure is fully operational due to the Iran conflict, it remains a "measure of last resort" with specific exemptions for clergy and some others. Despite the heightened state of readiness, not everyone is eligible to be called into active duty.



As the conflict with Iran enters a critical phase and regional stability remains volatile, questions regarding a potential U.S. military draft have reached an all-time high.

With the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) now fully implemented, the landscape of military service has shifted significantly since the discussions first began.

Here is the breakdown of where the draft stands, who is eligible, and what has changed as the U.S. navigates what may be its largest military engagement in decades.

What we know:

Automatic Registration Mandate

The Automatic Selective Service Registration system is in effect. Under the current NDAA, the U.S. government no longer relies on manual sign-ups. Instead, the Selective Service System automatically registers all eligible citizens using federal records (such as DMV and Social Security data).

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Failure to register classifies as a felony, which may result in imprisonment for up to five years and/or a fine of $250,000 max.

Do Immigrants Need to Register?

If you are an 18-25-year-old immigrant man living in the U.S., you are required to register with few exceptions. If you are an immigrant seeking citizenship who failed to register prior turning age 26, tap or click here.

The few individuals who are exempt from this requirement are those on current non-immigrant visas, as long as they remain on a valid visa up until they turn 26.

U.S. dual nationals are required by law to register with the Selective Service System within 30 days of their 18th birthday, regardless of whether they live inside or outside the U.S.

Are Women Now Required to Register?

Despite previous discussions on expanding the Selective Service System, there is no provision requiring women to register for the military draft.

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In the event that the law is changed to include registering women, "Selective Service is prepared to expand registration," the website reads.

Military Draft Disqualifications: Who is Exempt?

Despite the heightened state of readiness, not everyone is eligible to be called into active duty. The Selective Service maintains a strict list of exemptions and deferments.

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The following individuals remain exempt from the draft:

Non-immigrant men/women: Those on valid student, visitor, tourist, or diplomatic visas.

Active Duty Personnel: Those already serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Service Academy Cadets: Students at West Point, Annapolis, and other elite military colleges.

Incarcerated or Institutionalized Individuals: Those currently in hospitals, mental health institutions, or prisons (though they must register within 30 days of release).

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Deferments and Specialized Claims

Ministers and Divinity Students: While they must register, they can claim a "Ministerial Deferment" if the draft is activated.

Hardship Deferments: Individuals who are the sole support for dependents (such as elderly parents or children) can apply for a postponement.

Conscientious Objectors: Those who can prove their opposition to war is based on deep moral, ethical, or religious beliefs may be assigned to non-combatant service or civilian alternative service.

Why you should care:

The "Iran Factor": Why Now?

The last time the U.S. held a draft was in 1973 during the Vietnam War.

However, the scale of the current Iran conflict has strained the All-Volunteer Force.

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Pentagon officials have noted that while a draft remains a "measure of last resort," the infrastructure for a lottery-based call-to-service is fully operational for the first time in over 50 years.

If the President and Congress were to authorize a draft today, it would begin with a lottery based on birthdays, followed by physical and mental evaluations at Military Entrance Processing Stations (MEPS).

Penalties for Non-Compliance

Even with automatic registration, attempts to "dodge" or interfere with the Selective Service process carry heavy penalties in 2026, such as:

Felony Charges: Up to five years in prison.

Fines: Up to $250,000.

Loss of Benefits: Ineligibility for federal student loans (FAFSA), federal job training, and government employment.