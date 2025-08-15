Kawhi Leonard puts Clippers rookie Yanic Niederhauser to work in hilarious schedule release video

article

The notoriously soft-spoken and hilarious Kawhi Leonard made a surprising cameo in the Los Angeles Clippers schedule release video for the 2025-26 NBA season.

What we know:

NBA veteran and two-time Finals MVP Leonard, along with rookie Yanic Niederhauser, made for a heartwarming combination for the schedule release video posted to social media.

The video begins with a FaceTime call between the two with Leonard saying, "Yo rook, I need you to get on your rookie duties. You're in the NBA now."

The video proceeds to show Niederhauser, a 7-foot center, outside the Intuit Dome with a megaphone trying to get people to purchase tickets for the team's upcoming season. He's then shown speaking to a woman at a flower stand who refers to him as "Andre the giant."

He's then seen in an area with the Los Angeles International Aiport (LAX) as a backdrop and at various locations in Manhattan Beach.

See the video below.

Clippers schedule highlights

The Clippers will begin the regular season on the road in Utah before hosting the Phoenix Suns on their home turf at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood on Friday, Oct. 24. This marks the team's second home opener at their new arena.

Norman Powell, who had a breakout year with the Clippers last season and was then traded to Miami, returns to Inglewood on Monday, Nov. 3.

The following night, the Clips play the defending champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder. This marks the first of 15 scheduled back-to-backs.

See a list of notable matchups below:

Tuesday, Oct. 28: Clippers at Golden State

Saturday, Nov. 8: Suns at Clippers (televised on ESPN)

Wednesday, Nov. 12: Denver at Clippers

Tuesday, Nov. 25: Clippers at Lakers (NBC/Peacock)

Monday, Dec. 1: Clippers at Miami

Saturday, Dec. 6: Clippers at Minnesota

Wednesday, Nov. 17: Clippers at Oklahoma City

Saturday, Dec. 20: Lakers at Clippers

Tuesday, Dec. 23: Houston at Clippers (NBC/Peacock)

Monday, Jan. 5: Golden State at Clippers (Peacock)

Thursday, Jan. 22: Lakers at Clippers (Prime Video)

Sunday, Jan. 25: Brooklyn vs. Clippers

Back-to-back away games against Houston beginning Feb. 10

Thursday, Feb. 26: Minnesota at Clippers

Friday, March 6: Clippers at San Antonio

Monday, March 9: New York Knicks at Clippers

Monday, March 23: Milwaukee at Clippers

Sunday, April 12: Golden State at Clippers

The Intuit Dome will also host the 2026 NBA All-Star Game.

