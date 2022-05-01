Wrong-way driver who crashed into LA building wanted

Police were seeking the public's help Sunday in identifying and locating a motorist who struck a building while driving on the wrong side of the road in the Mount Washington community of Los Angeles.

A dark-colored vehicle was traveling on the wrong side of the road at about 5 a.m. on March 30, going eastbound on Avenue 56 approaching the "T- shaped" Figueroa Street intersection, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

The car continued through the intersection, drove onto the sidewalk and struck a building. The motorist then reversed the vehicle and fled southbound on Figueroa. No one inside the building was injured.

No further information was available about the vehicle or its motorist.

Police reminded the public that a $1,000 reward is available to community members who provide information leading to the offender's identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.

LAPD Central Traffic Division detectives urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 213-833-3713 or Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-8477.