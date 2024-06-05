Multiple stabbed inside Woodland Hills home

Multiple people were stabbed Wednesday morning inside a home in Woodland Hills.

It all started around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, when officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to an "assault with a deadly weapon" call at a home in the 24200 block of Hatteras Street. When they arrived at the home, they were allegedly confronted by a man holding someone hostage.

"We had a male armed with a knife," Officer Rosario Cervantes said.

Officers saw the person in mortal danger and one quick-thinking officer used a less-than-lethal method to break the hold of the captor. The suspect was then taken into custody.

It turned out, the victim being held hostage was the father of the suspect. The father was allegedly stabbed by the son, sources told FOX 11.

The second victim of the stabbing was a woman at the same location, Cervantes said. The woman's relationship with the suspect is currently unknown.

Paramedics transported one person, with moderate injuries, and two others, with serious to critical injuries, to a hospital, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

Information on what led to the stabbing was not immediately available.