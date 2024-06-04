Underage driver killed, 4 others injured during collision in Placentia

article

A teen is dead and four others were injured during a two-vehicle collision in Placentia.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Yorba Linda Blvd. and Valencia Ave. in Placentia Tuesday around 8:17 a.m. for reports of a major traffic collision.

When officers arrived, they found the driver of one of the cars, a male juvenile, trapped inside the car. He had sustained major injuries.

His passenger, also identified as a male juvenile, was able to exit from the car on his own and was located nearby, Placentia Police said in a statement. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

SkyFOX

Police said the other vehicle involved was driven by a 39-year-old woman. She also had two kids in the car with her. They were all taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The teen driver was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The exact ages of all the victims have not been released. The cause of the crash is unknown.

Anyone with information on the collision is encouraged to call the Placentia Police Traffic Bureau at (714) 993-8157.