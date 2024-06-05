Miranda Derrick calls 'Dancing With the Devil' 'one-sided,' shares her side of story

article

Miranda Derrick has responded to allegations that she is in a cult following the release of the Netflix docuseries, "Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult."

The new Netflix show dives into explosive accusations against Robert Shinn, the pastor at Shekinah Church and the founder of 7M Films, a talent management company for TikTok dancers.

In the show, Derrick's family alleged that she was "brainwashed" by the "cult leader," who was ultimately using her and the other dancers as a revenue stream. They spoke about their decision to go public with their concerns during a 40-minute Instagram Live in 2022, during which they said they hadn't been in contact with Derrick in years. They claimed that the religious organization she joined in 2020 told her to "cut them out of her life."

In sharing her side of the story, Derrick said in a statement posted on Instagram Tuesday that she and her family did not see eye to eye, and denied suffering any abuse at the hands of Robert Shinn’s 7M organization or Shekinah Church.

Here's Miranda Derrick's full statement:

"Hey everyone, I wanted to hop on here and say that I have seen the documentary. I want to start by saying that I appreciate the concern that has been expressed for my well-being.

Due to pending litigation, in which I am a plaintiff in a defamation lawsuit, it's not appropriate for me to comment on specific allegations. Though I will state that I do not condone abuse in any way.

I cannot speak for anyone else, but myself. I love my Mom, Dad and Melanie and they will forever be a part of my life. The truth is, we just don't see eye to eye at this time. I believe that this documentary is a one-sided story. I gave my life to Jesus Christ in 2020 and asked my family for some space in the very beginning to collect my thoughts and process my new walk I wanted to take with God. I also told my sister that I wanted to continue our wilkingsisters social media page. She logged me out of our account and when I asked for access back she denied my request. So I had no other choice but to start my own account and pursue my own career. I still have yet to receive access into our account. My family didn't honor the space I asked for and I saw a different side of them I've never seen before. Honestly, it made me mad, frustrated and annoyed that they were being so overbearing and chaotic.

In 2020, I went to Michigan to visit my family for Christmas. My Papa was taken to the hospital due to medical issues. We got a phone call saying that he had a short time before he would pass. Melanie and I drove to the hospital to say our last goodbyes. Before we went into the hospital to do so, I started to pray for our Papa in the car and Melanie got offended, angry with me and told me to stop and to never pray around her. Our Papa passed away that day.

Fast forward about a month and a half, Melanie and I are in LA and we're about to head back to Michigan for our Papa's funeral. I was at a place with my family where I felt like I was being harassed. My parents and sister are not religious. They immediately called me going to church twice a week a "cult". I felt that if I went back for the funeral they would try to keep me there and not let me come back to LA. So I told my family that I would not be going to Michigan and that I wanted to move in and begin my life with James. To keep it simple, I did not want to be around them at that time because I felt threatened by them.

I have been getting together with them over the past couple years to make amends, move on and work things out as a family. This documentary has created a further challenge between us as I work to overcome this public attack. No one likes to be portrayed as their brainwashed/not in control of her own life/shell of herself/human trafficked daughter/sister when that just isn't the truth.

I will add that I would have preferred that my family's circumstances remain private. I'm forced and feel like I have no other choice but to defend myself because of all of this. I can't convince anyone to believe anything. I am just a woman trying to live my life. I am not a victim, I am not in any harm, I am not being abused. I've never asked my family or anyone else to "help" me in any way. Respectfully, what I choose to do with my life is up to me.

As I take time to process and reflect on this situation, I would appreciate your continued support.

Thank you,

Miranda Derrick"