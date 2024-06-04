1 dead after man randomly shoots at passing cars in Riverside County

A man was arrested for allegedly shooting at passing vehicles, ultimately hitting two people, killing one of them.

Deputies from the San Jacinto Sheriff’s Station responded to the area of West Seventh Street and South San Jacinto Street on June 3 around 7 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

Officials say a man was shooting at passing vehicles. Multiple cars were struck by gunfire and two people suffered gunshot wounds.

The two people were taken to the hospital for treatment, but unfortunately, one of them died. The victim was identified as 42-year-old Victor Hugo Leon.

Homicide investigators responded and took over the case. During the investigation, officials identified and arrested the suspect, 39-year-old Julio Cesar Rodarte.

He was booked for murder and ten counts of attempted murder. It is unclear why the suspect was randomly shooting at cars.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Investigator Scott with the Central Homicide Unit at (951) 955–2777 or Investigator Martinez with the San Jacinto Station at (951) 654–2702.