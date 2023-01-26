2 women accused of torturing Rialto boy for years arrested

article

Two women accused of torturing a Rialto boy for years starting when he was just 6-months-old have been arrested, according to police.

The suspects, 69-year-old Juanita Shorty and 51-year-old Leonora Harrell, are accused of physical and emotional abuse of the now-12-year-old victim, officials said. The abuse occurred over several years while the victim was a baby and in Shorty's care, according to authorities.

Forensic interviews with the boy led to the discovery that he had been subjected to various forms of physical abuse and torture including being burned by hot water, being hit on the head resulting in scars, and being threatened with a firearm, detectives said.

69-year-old Juanita Shorty and 51-year-old Leonora Harrell were arrested by Rialto police and are being held on $1 million bail each. / Rialto Police Department

Shorty and Harrell each were booked into the West Valley Detention Center and are being held on $1 million bail.

The Rialto Police Department encourages anyone with information regarding these crimes to contact investigators. Witnesses can contact Lt. James Mills at (909) 820-2632 or anonymously through WeTip at (800) 782-7463.