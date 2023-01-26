1 killed in Maywood shooting involving LASD deputies

One person is dead following a shooting that involved deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in Maywood Thursday morning, officials said.

The shooting occurred just before 5:40 a.m. in the 6100 block of Clarkson Avenue, located near the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Randolph Street.

Maywood is a Gateway city located about eight miles south of downtown Los Angeles.

The LASD confirmed no deputies were hurt in the shooting.

Officials were in the preliminary stages of the investigation and the circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown.

FOX 11 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as more updates become available.

