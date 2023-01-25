10-year-old girl among 3 killed in suspected DUI crash in Placentia

Three people, including a 10-year-old girl, were killed and eight others were injured in a crash involving a suspected DUI driver accused of running a red light in Orange County late Wednesday night, officials said.

According to the Placentia Police Department, the two-vehicle crash happened along Orangethorpe Avenue in Placentia around 8:45 p.m.

A family was leaving Bible study at a neighborhood church in a white van when it collided with a black Honda Accord.

The 10-year-old was ejected from the vehicle and was rushed to an area hospital where she died. Her eight-year-old brother was hurt in the crash.

