LAPD to announce arrest of suspect in South LA hit-and-run crash that killed 2 brothers

An arrest has been made in connection with the deadly hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles earlier this month that claimed the lives of two brothers and injured their mother and sister, according to police.

The Los Angeles Police Department is expected to hold a news conference Thursday at 11 a.m. to announce details of the arrest.

The crash happened Jan. 9 in the area near E. 111th Place and S. Main Street.

According to police, the children's mother, Debbie Amaya, was driving her two sons - Christopher Amaya-Pineda, 13, and Damian Amaya-Pineda, 18 months - and 16-year-old daughter to their grandmother's house when their SUV was hit by a speeding Mercedes-Benz that ran a red light. Police said the Mercedes was going so fast that it pushed their car more than 100 feet before it went off the curb and collided into a parked car.

Christopher died at the scene, while Damian died just days later from his injuries.

"The doctors did everything they could to save little Damian's life, however, his injuries were way too severe," the update on the family's GoFundMe page read. "We were all rooting for little Damian so much."

Debbie and their sister were hospitalized and continue to recover.

The GoFundMe page created for the Amaya-Pineda family has since raised more than $101,000 of its $100,00 goal.

Anyone with any information on the case was urged to call the South Traffic Division at 323-421-2500. Tipsters may also call 877-LAPD-247, or Crime Stoppers 800-222-TIPS.

City News Service contributed to this report.