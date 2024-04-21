Man accused of stabbing roommate to death in Santa Ana
SANTA ANA, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Santa Ana after a man is accused of stabbing his roommate to death.
The incident happened Sunday around 8:30 a.m., according to the Santa Ana Police Department.
A preliminary investigation has revealed two roommates were arguing with each other in the moments leading up to the stabbing.
It's unknown what kind of weapon was used, police said.
The victim died at the scene.
One suspect - the other roommate - is being questioned. Additionally, multiple witnesses have been interviewed.
No other details were immediately available.