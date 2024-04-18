Another Metro bus driver attacked in LA, driving Santa Monica route

A Metro bus driver was attacked in Santa Monica Wednesday, and a suspect was taken into custody, authorities said. This marks the third violent crime involving bus drivers and passengers in less than a week.

The latest crime occurred near Fifth St. and Colorado Ave., when a man approached the bus and wanted to get on, according to reports.

The man allegedly kicked in the glass door, which was closed, attacked the driver and fled, authorities said. The driver was treated for unspecified injuries. The suspect was later arrested, according to reports.

Another stabbing occurred on a Metro bus at the 2700 block of West Sunset Blvd. in the Silver Lake neighborhood just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, authorities said.

In this instance, an elderly male passenger was allegedly stabbed by another male passenger during an argument, according to a Metro spokesman.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Los Angeles General Medical Center in stable condition, officials said. That suspect was arrested by Los Angeles Police Department officers.

A third stabbing incident occurred Saturday night around 8:30 p.m., when a Metro bus driver was attacked in the South Los Angeles area, said the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"The victim was driving his bus route when the suspect started yelling at him," LASD said in a statement.

"The victim stopped the bus at the intersection of 119th Street and Wilmington Avenue," the statement continued. "The suspect, without provocation, punched the victim in the face, then proceeded to stab the victim. The suspect exited the bus and fled northbound on Wilmington Avenue and out of view."

According to deputies, the suspect wanted in the South LA Metro bus stabbing is still outstanding.

City News Service contributed to this report.