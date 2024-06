A woman was stabbed to death inside a South Pasadena home.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call in the 800 block of Brent Avenue around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4.

Officials did not say if a suspect has been identified in the deadly stabbing. The woman's name has not been released as of 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The deadly stabbing remains under investigation.