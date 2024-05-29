Man arrested at U.S./Mexico border after stabbing ex-girlfriend at her LA home

article

A man has been charged with attempting to kill his estranged girlfriend at her home in Los Angeles.

On May 23, around 4:30 a.m., the suspect Nick Pasqual, 34, broke into the victim’s Sunland home and stabbed her multiple times, the LA County DA's Office said.

She had recently filed a restraining order against Pasqual. The victim, identified through a GoFundMe as Allie, was hospitalized in critical condition.

According to the DA's office, Pasqual allegedly fled the scene and was detained at a U.S./Mexico border check point in Sierra Blanca, Texas. He will be extradited to Los Angeles County.

Pasqual is charged with one count of attempted murder; one count of first-degree residential burglary with person present; and one count of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or child’s parent.

If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum sentence of life in state prison.

"This heinous incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of domestic violence. We will ensure that the individual responsible for this egregious act is held accountable for their actions," District Attorney George Gascón said.

A GoFundMe has been created to help cover medical expenses.










