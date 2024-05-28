Expand / Collapse search

Person pinned to wall by SUV dies in South LA

Published  May 28, 2024 6:19pm PDT
South Los Angeles
A person was killed after a car lost control and pinned them into the wall of a building in the Vermont Square area of South Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES - A person is dead after they were pinned between a car and a building in South Los Angeles.

SkyFOX was over the horrific scene in the 1300 block of West 46th Street in the Vermont Square area. The person crushed by the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Officials did not say what ended up happening to the SUV driver.

The deadly crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.