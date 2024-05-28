Person pinned to wall by SUV dies in South LA

A person is dead after they were pinned between a car and a building in South Los Angeles.

SkyFOX was over the horrific scene in the 1300 block of West 46th Street in the Vermont Square area. The person crushed by the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Officials did not say what ended up happening to the SUV driver.

The deadly crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.